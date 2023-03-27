City of Lakeland partners with NuCycle Energy to turn industrial waste into energy

LAKELAND, Fla. — The City of Lakeland is reducing its reliance on landfills by turning waste into energy.

The City is working to become more sustainable by teaming up with NuCycle Energy. The partnership allows businesses to bring their waste to NuCycle Energy’s facility, where it will be turned into an energy fuel product, that replaces fossil fuels.

Currently, the City of Lakeland delivers 80,000 tons of waste per year to the landfill.

“More businesses are opening and population growth. The more businesses and people we have in Lakeland, the shorter life span we have on the landfill,” said Gene Ginn, Solid Waste & Recycling Manager for the City of Lakeland.

This program will reduce landfill capacity and help replace fossil fuels.

“Landfills are filling up to the extinct that materials are incinerated for no energy value or purpose. We take in that material and give that material another purpose to society,” said Kyle Pukylo, Director of Sales at NuCycle Energy.

Commercial and industrial companies in Lakeland will be able to bring their waste to NuCycle Energy at no additional costs. The City of Lakeland is hoping to divert 20% of industrial waste from the landfill to NuCycle Energy.