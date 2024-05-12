City of Fort Meade issues boil water notice for all residents

FORT MEADE, Fla. — The City of Fort Meade issued a boil water notice on Saturday (May 11) as a precaution.

A press release states that the city is working to fix a water pressure issue caused by an electrical fault that occurred earlier in the day.

All residents and businesses should boil any water that will be used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or any other consumption purposes.

The City said that the electrical fault happened around 6:45 p.m. and resulted in low water pressure throughout the city. As of 7:30 p.m. it seemed as if all of the pumps were restored to normal, but it could take a while for the pressure to stabilize.

Tommy King, Water Resources Director for the City of Fort Meade, said in a statement, "The boil water notice is a precaution, and we will advise of when the notice can be lifted when lab results are available."

You can check the status of the boil water notice here.