Church leader charged with molestation said he 'gave into temptation': PCSO

LAKELAND, Fla. — A church leader was arrested after officials said he inappropriately touched a child while visiting Lakeland from Wyoming.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the 12-year-old victim told her mother that Richard Shaw, 69, had inappropriately touched her while he was visiting. The mother called Shaw, who allegedly admitted to the crime.

Shaw is a worship and youth group leader at Under Command Ministries in Wyoming. Detectives said Shaw is also affiliated with or works at other churches in the area.

PCSO said Shaw told them he has an "addiction to pornography" and that he "gave in to temptation." He was charged with lewd molestation and arrested on Jan. 4 in Wyoming and will be extradited to Polk County later.