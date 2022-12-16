Child welfare agency struggles to find foster homes for children in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Heartland for Children is struggling to find foster homes for kids in Polk County.

More than 1,500 children in the child welfare system who have experienced abuse/neglect will be receiving gifts through Heartland for Children’s annual Rudolph Round-Up Holiday Toy Drive.

“I hear so many stories of our kids that are in care that have never really had a real Christmas before, so I'm just excited to do my part,” said volunteer Briana Edwards.

The child welfare agency said the need for foster homes for these children has greatly increased. Heartland for Children is looking to recruit 50 foster families to serve teens, siblings and children in its service area of Polk, Hardee and Highlands counties.

“We want to recruit foster families that can provide a safe and loving space. Children that enter the foster care system they’re entering because of no fault of their own. They're entering because they were abused, neglected or abandoned. So there’s a lot of trauma that they have experienced,” said Tracy Grey, Chief Community Relations Officer with Heartland for Children.

Grey said recruiting new foster parents in the last few years has been challenging for many reasons, including COVID-19 and the economy.

“We’ve got families in our community that are struggling during this time. So, their focus is primarily on their own family to be able to survive through this time that we’re in,” Grey said.

Foster parents receive a check each month that covers room and board for the children they are caring for. Couples and single people can become foster parents and the agency offers training to prepare caregivers. Heartland for Children is currently serving more than 2,025 children.

“There are a lot of children that are removed every day due to abuse and neglect, and we also have children with special needs, and so there’s just such a huge need right now,” said Grey.

To learn more about becoming a foster parent, CLICK HERE. That's where you can also give a monetary donation to the Rudolph Round-Up Holiday Toy Drive.