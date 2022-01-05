6-year-old girl hit, killed by vehicle in Auburndale

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Auburndale Police are investigating the death of a 6-year-old girl on Wednesday morning.

Police Chief Andy Ray confirmed that the young girl was hit and killed by a vehicle at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Havendale Boulevard, where U.S. 92 splits at downtown Auburndale. It happened just before 6:30 a.m.

Ray said the girl was not on her way to school and police are speaking with her parents to "get to the bottom of" why she was out by herself.

Ray said the driver who struck the child didn't immediately realize he hit her and was flagged down by the driver of a semi about three miles down the road. Ray said the driver turned around and returned to the scene.

Police have not released any additional information at this time.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.