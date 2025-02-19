Changes to Lakeland's S Florida Avenue may finally be moving forward

LAKELAND, Fla. — After years of controversy, a road project on Lakeland's Florida Avenue may finally be moving forward.

Drivers tell us the top issue on that roadway is traffic and concrete barriers that line the side of the road.

“We definitely hear complaints all the time, people hit these things,” said Jack White of Levy's Imperial Tire Shop.

We heard similar stories from the same tire shop back in May 2024. Nine months later, drivers are still dealing with the same issues. Drivers said they are fed up because they’ve been dealing with them for years.

But, the beginning of February may have brought a glimmer of hope for Lakeland drivers.

The City of Lakeland and the Florida Department of Transportation entered into an agreement, and the city agreed to fund the design phase of the Florida Avenue Reconstruction Project.

The project includes two 11-foot-wide lanes, a two-way left turn lane, and the removal of the concrete barriers.

As for when we would actually see these changes implemented, that is still up in the air. The City said that is a question for FDOT, but transportation officials did not answer my questions about a timeline.