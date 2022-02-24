Carlisle Auctions to feature classic cars at Sun 'n Fun Expo Campus

LAKELAND, Fla. — Carlisle Auctions will line hundreds of cars this weekend at the Sun 'n Fun Expo Campus in Lakeland.

Muscle cars, antiques, daily drivers and a classic Buccaneers tailgating truck will be featured.

WFTS

Mike Garland with Carlisle Events said, "It's a couple of 1000 bucks it's not going to be a high price truck but it's going to be one you can afford. And the best part about this is that we know brand new vehicles they're hard to come by right now and the price of used cars are through the roof. So if you're gonna spend, why not get a classic or a collectible."

Admission starts at $10 with free parking. The event starts Friday at 1:30 p.m.

You can read more about the auction by clicking here.