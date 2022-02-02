Car connected to 2021 missing person's case found in a retention pond in unincorporated Lakeland

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A death investigation is underway after a car connected to a 2021 missing person's case was found in a retention pond Wednesday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they responded, shortly after 10:30 a.m., to a report of a submerged vehicle at a retention pond near Victoria Road in unincorporated Lakeland.

After arriving on the scene, the PCSO Underwater Search and Recovery Team (USART) found and removed a brown 2012 KIA Soul from the retention pond.

USART, per a press release from the sheriff's office, then found a body inside of the Kia Soul.

At this time, deputies have not identified the victim. They did, however, state that the Kia Soul is connected to a 2021 missing person's case.

More information is expected to be released on Thursday, according to the sheriff's office.

