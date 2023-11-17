Candidates vying for Lakeland's Northwest District commission seat in runoff election

LAKELAND, Fla. — Incumbent Samuel Simmons and candidate Guy LaLonde want to be the City Commissioner representing Lakeland's Northwest District.

Simmons owns a housing and financial services consulting firm. He was appointed by the commission last year as interim city commissioner.

“I have a passion for helping people. I have a passion for resolving issues. I have a doctorate degree in business administration,” Simmons said.

LaLonde is a small business owner who is inspired by his family's history of public service to run for local office.

“I diligently want to serve the people and constituents of the NW District and the citizens in Lakeland. It’s not just a campaign to me. It's a very humbling life mission,” LaLonde said.

The rapid growth Lakeland is experiencing comes with challenges like improving infrastructure. ABC Action News asked both candidates how they plan to address growth.

“We are having congested roads. Electrical resources are strained. Water. Public safety is a huge issue. In the NW District, we need a fire department now, and I strongly support that initiative,” LaLonde said.

“We need to improve our roads as well as public safety. As our growth increases, we need more police, we need more equipment, in addition, more fire personnel,” Simmons said.

Affordable housing is a big concern for many Lakeland residents.

“We just need to provide more funding for affordable housing. We need to leverage funds to create more affordable housing for individuals. Right now, people are paying a lot for rent. Too much for rent,” Simmons said.

“Finding a way to increase our median wages. Currently, the median wage is $22/hour, $46,000 per year. There is nothing too affordable about that, so if we could bring the high-tech paying jobs here, have better career sourcing and programs,” LaLonde said.

City commissioners are elected citywide, meaning all registered voters throughout Lakeland can vote for the NW District representative.

The runoff election is Dec. 5.