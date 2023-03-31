Burn ban in effect in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Fire Rescue issued a burn ban on Friday, days after a fire in Lake Wales spread to 1,000 acres and destroyed hundreds of outbuildings.

Dry weather conditions and a lack of rain were cited in a press release shared by the county.

The ban includes:



Campfires;

Bonfires;

Unpermitted controlled burns;

Burning of yard and household trash;

Burning of construction debris;

Burning of organic debris;

Igniting of fireworks; and

Noncommercial burning of materials other than for religious or ceremonial purposes, in which case they must be contained in a barbecue grill or barbecue pit, and the total fuel area cannot exceed three feet in diameter and two feet in height.

“Polk County Fire Rescue has held off as long as we possibly can on issuing this burn ban,” said Polk County Fire Rescue Chief, Hezedean A. Smith, D.M. “The current dry conditions are favorable for the rapid development and spread of brush fires throughout the County. Ensuring the safety of every resident and visitor throughout Polk County and minimizing the likeliness for loss of property countywide are top priorities for Polk County Fire Rescue.”

The burn ban applies to all unincorporated Polk and the following municipalities: Auburndale, Eagle Lake, Lake Alfred, Mulberry, Lake Hamilton, Haines City, Hillcrest Heights, Polk City, Winter Haven, Davenport, Dundee, Lakeland, Bartow, Frostproof, Fort Meade and Highland Park.

The ban comes after a fire on Tuesday at River Ranch Park. The fire spread to 1,000 acres and destroyed an estimated 200 outbuildings or camps used for hunting.

Anyone who refuses to comply or violates this burn ban shall be in violation of County Ordinance 08-015 and can be punished by a fine not to exceed $500 or by imprisonment by a term not to exceed 60 days in the county jail or both.

