Building maintenance will reduce customers served at Polk tax collector in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Tax Collector's office in Lakeland is limiting the number of customers it will serve daily, so repairs can be made to the historic building.

Shirley Williams made it her business to come to the Polk County Tax Collector’s office early Monday. Otherwise, she knew she’d be waiting a while.

“In the morning when they first open,” Williams said. “It’s very busy in there. That’s the way it has always been.”

Since it opened more than a decade ago, the Lakeland Service Center has seen about 4.8 million people pass through its doors.

“The Lakeland office is by far our busiest office,” said Joe Tedder, Tax Collector for Polk County.

The county’s rapid growth has brought an influx of foot traffic, contributing to the wear and tear of the historic building, which was one of the first Publix stores in the country.

"Side A has been emptied out to prepare for the carpet installers to come in tonight and start redoing the carpet and flooring,” Tedder said.

Work is now underway to replace the floor. The renovation will reduce the number of customers the Lakeland Service Center serves by half. The office, which typically sees 1,200 customers a day, will now serve about 600.

“The reality is there are going to be longer waits in Lakeland. Whenever you take 50% of the capacity out of the system, obviously it’s going to have an impact so we’re doing everything we can,” said Tedder.

The maintenance project is expected to last through mid-May. In the meantime, the Polk County Tax Collector will add Saturday operating hours twice a month at select service centers.

Tedder urges residents to visit service centers in Bartow, Davenport and Lake Wales or take advantage of online, phone, or mail services that do not involve coming into the office.

“We’re going to have an RV provided by the state of Florida where people can do their driver’s license in the actual RV,” Tedder said.

Additionally, kiosk services for tag renewals are offered in each service center lobby.