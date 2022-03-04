Boy learns to walk after receiving device from Lake Wales police

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A Lake Wales boy is making progress doctors thought was impossible.

One foot in front of the other, one step at a time. Nothing gets 9-year-old Jordan Colon, moving more than his favorite toy.

Two months ago, Jordan could not walk at all.

“He wasn’t able to do nothing like this. So after he started school he changed, like everything,” said Yunill Montes, Jordan’s Mother.

Jordan was born with Pitt-Hopkins Syndrome, a condition characterized by intellectual disability and developmental delay. Doctors told his mother that he would never be able to walk or talk.

“Basically going to be like disabled for the rest of his life. He doesn’t have the possibility to walk and that made me feel bad, because I don’t want to see my son in this situation,” Montes said.

The progress Jordan has made is largely due to his new Kaye Dynamic Stander. Physical therapists at Victory Ridge Academy have been using the device to help Jordan with posture, weight shifting and balance.

“He’s moving side to side and he’s activating his trunk muscles to stabilize himself,” said Nataliya Voisard, Physical Therapist.

The $3,000 standing aid was a Christmas gift, given to Jordan from the Lake Wales Police Officers Association.

“Just a miracle. We thank God for being able to bless him to be able to improve his life like this,” said Angela Yoxall, President, Lake Wales Police Officers Association.

It’s a step in the right direction and Jordan is not looking back.

“Very thankful to the school and the therapy. Oh my God, I can’t say with words how I feel about that,” Montes said.

