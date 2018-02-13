Body found in Polk County orange grove being investigated as homicide

Polk County Sheriff's Office is conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found in a Ft. Meade orange grove.

The body of 47-year-old Douglas J. Bowling was found on Monday at about 2:00 p.m. at Old Bowling Green Rd., west of US Hwy 17.. He was known to frequent the Winter Haven area.

Acquaintances told detectives he had been homeless.

An autopsy scheduled for Tuesday morning will determine the cause of death. But for now detectives are investigating it as a homicide.

If anyone has information about Mr. Bowling's recent activity or anything else they believe may be helpful to this investigation, they are urged to contact PCSO at 863-298-6200.

Information on the case can also be sent to crime stoppers.