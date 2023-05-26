Bartow's 700-acre Stuart Crossing development could double city’s population

BARTOW, Fla. — Bartow is bracing for more growth as construction is currently underway for Stuart Crossing, a 700-acre mixed-use development.

"It's definitely much needed. More houses here," said Nik Minadakis.

Stuart Crossing's plan includes 592 homes and 288 apartments.

It's exciting news for business owners in the quaint city, like Nik Minadakis, the owner of Charm City. His restaurant is just a four-minute drive from the development.

"As business owners, a lot of the local restaurants are excited to bring more people in here because it'll help our dinners. It'll help with our lunches," said Minadakis.

Stuart Crossing will also feature shops and restaurants. In addition, it will have 200 acres set aside for outdoor recreation and conservation.

The development is along Ernest M. Smith Boulevard, a four-lane road that connects U.S. 98 and 17.

"This runs adjacent to U.S. 98 North. There's at least 35,000 vehicles a day that traverse Bartow Highway, if not more. So, it's a great location,” said Mike Herr, Bartow City Manager.

The current population of Bartow is about 21,000. City leaders said new residential developments in Bartow are expected to double the population over the next several years.

"With new growth coming, you have some of the more contemporary housing, contrasted with the historic homes in Bartow. We have something for everybody here," Herr said.

The first of the new residential units is expected to be ready for move-in in early 2024.