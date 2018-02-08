Police look for man who robbed 64-year-old at gunpoint with help of suspected prostitute

BARTOW, Fla. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a 64-year-old man at gunpoint with the help of a suspected prostitute.

A 64-year-old man said that he and an acquaintance, Jania Seawell, were in his car when a man grabbed him by his shirt and demanded that he "give it all (money) to me."

He said the man was armed with a semi-auto handgun which he pointed at his face during the robbery.

The victim gave the robber the cash, and the man left the scene.

As detectives investigated though, they discovered discrepancies in the story the acquaintance, Jania Seawell, told.

They soon learned she had met the victim several weeks earlier while offering her services as a prostitute.

Police say that Seawell, knowing the man carried a large sum of cash, devised a plan to arrange the robbery. She reportedly enlisted the help of another woman, Jamesia Smith, and together they contacted the man who committed the robbery.

The suspect is 20-year-old Isham Alexander of Fort Meade. Seawell and Smith were both arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery, Armed Robbery and Armed Burglary with an Assault.

A warrant is out for Alexander's arrest. Any person with information as to the whereabouts of Isham Alexander is asked to contact Detective Jason Griffith at (863) 534-5034.