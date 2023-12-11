Bartow Police sergeant struck by minivan while investigating hit-and-run: PCSO

BARTOW, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident in Bartow where a sergeant from the Bartow Police Department (BPD) was struck by a minivan Sunday night.

BPD officers initially responded to a hit-and-run crash, and during that investigation, the sergeant was struck by the minivan at 1050 Van Fleet Drive East, which is in front of the Walmart store.

The BPD sergeant suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the collision but was transported by ambulance to a local hospital as a trauma alert.

The scene was cleared at around 9 p.m.

