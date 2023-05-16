Bartow High School teacher Adele Allison retires after 52 legendary years

BARTOW, Fla. — Congratulations to local teaching legend Adele Allison, who is retiring after 52 epic years at Bartow High School.

"I have the best kids at the school for certain, the best kids in the county, and maybe the best kids in the world," said the 74-year-old science and anatomy teacher.

So why is this academic force of nature wrapping things up?

"I want to play!" she said with a big smile.

Among other hobbies, Allison plans on honing her drawing skills and reading lots of her beloved Stephen King books.

Allison said she'll miss creating engaging lesson plans for her students. But she will absolutely NOT miss Xerox-ing and stapling papers. (She's not too crazy about kids having phones in the classroom, either.)

"They don't make people like her anymore," said Bartow High School Principal Dr. Emilean Fara, who is also retiring this year. "She is very unique."

As for the students who love her, they say Ms. Allison's colorful teaching style made things easier to retain.

"If she teaches me something, I'm going to remember it!" said Navin Lall.