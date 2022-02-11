Bartow Air Museum shows off airport's historic past

BARTOW, Fla. — Back on the property of the Bartow Executive Airport, you'll find the Bartow Air Museum.

It'll take you through the airport's history as an airbase for Army Fighter Replacement Training during WWII.

Back then, these pilots were trained for aerial combat maneuvers and dive-bombing.

In the 1950s, control was handed over to the U.S. Air Force to train military pilots.

Inside the museum, you can see pictures of what life was like for these pilots and their families.

Astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Ed White were one of 8,000 people to graduate from the Flight Center in Bartow.

Anyone can visit the museum for free at the airport.