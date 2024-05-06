Auburndale Police investigating shooting that left 1 dead

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — The Auburndale Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.

At around 4 p.m. Sunday, law enforcement was sent to a shooting near 3016 Reiter Drive.

Upon arrival, officers located a 27-year-old Hispanic man inside a blue 2022 Chevrolet Pacifica who had sustained a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Lakeland Regional Medical Center, where he later died due to his injuries.

Officials said preliminary investigation indicated the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and that the suspect is still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kevin Seymour at (863) 965-5555. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest, contact the Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-400-TIPS (8477) or online at www.P3tips.com.