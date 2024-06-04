Auburndale leaders approve ordinance that allows limited operations for food trucks

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — When chef Manolo Jimenez opened his food truck La Casa Del Mofongo, he decided Winter Haven would be the perfect spot to set up.

“Right here, nobody has mofongo, Puerto Rican, or Dominican food. People have something different to try,” said Jimenez.

He said customers rave about his traditional dishes.

“They really support me. People in the town like my food,” Jimenez said.

Auburndale officials are hoping food truck operators will find success in their town as well.

“A lot of food truck business owners would contact the office and ask where they could be located,” said Auburndale Assistant City Manager Amy Palmer.

Auburndale had no regulations for mobile food vendors until now. Monday, city commissioners approved a new food truck ordinance to establish where food trucks can operate.

“Allowing food trucks to operate in our more tourist destinations and in our breweries,” said Palmer.

Food trucks are prohibited from setting up permanent locations on public property and rights of way. However, Auburndale will continue to allow food trucks at city events and special events.

“Say the city is hosting a special event or the Chamber of Commerce is hosting a special event or even a local business then the food truck would be able to do those types of events,” said Palmer.

The new rules take effect immediately.