ATV crash Saturday kills Lakeland man

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Lakeland man died on Saturday evening in an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash north of Lakeland.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit (PCSO) responded to the crash scene on Wildlife Trail after receiving a call to the Emergency Communications Center (ECC) around 9:00 pm on May 13, 2023.

Deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue were dispatched to where Roger Tyer, Jr., 35, was pinned under his green 2023 Polaris Sportsman 570 ATV.

Tyer was transported to a local hospital by ambulance but later died from his injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, the ATV flipped over and landed beside him.

The 911 caller found Tyer still trapped under the vehicle about 30 minutes after the crash, and he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The investigation is still ongoing.