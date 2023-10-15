Attempted murder suspect sought after road rage incident in Davenport, PCSO says

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect involved in an attempted murder after a road rage incident on Sunday morning.

On Oct. 15, around 2:15 a.m., deputies responded to the off-ramp of US Hwy 27 from I-4 in Davenport. There, they located an adult man who had been shot while exiting the interstate.

In a news conference, Sheriff Grady Judd said a witness saw the victim and the suspect engaged in what appeared to be a road rage confrontation. The witness said they saw the suspect driving a dark-colored compact two-door vehicle with a luggage rack on top.

Sheriff Judd said the witness left the scene before the shooting took place.

Deputies found the victim, who had been shot, near his white Dodge truck. The suspect was no longer at the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital.

According to PCSO, the victim is still alive, but the hospital said there is little to no chance of survival.

Sheriff Judd said there are more witnesses out there and is asking to speak with them.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information to contact them or Heartland CrimeStoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477).