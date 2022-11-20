Polk County deputies shoot alleged arsonist who ran from them

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call Sunday morning regarding an arsonist who was hurling a "Molotov cocktail"-style incendiary weapon at a residence.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the suspect left the scene by getting into an old Chevrolet pickup truck. The truck fled south on U.S. 98 after the deputy tried to pull it over.

The deputy tried to use a precision immobilization technique (PIT) on the evading truck on US 98/Florida Avenue, but the attempt was unsuccessful.

While being pursued by deputies on I-4 westbound, the driver in the truck sped off.

The pickup stopped in Hillsborough County, near the westbound on-ramp to I-4 from Branch Forbes Road, due to damage from the PIT maneuver, allowing officers to stop and ram the truck to end the pursuit.

Deputies say 30-year-old Lakeland resident Luke Neely got out of the truck with an "AR-style" weapon in his possession.

Polk deputies opened fire on him, hitting him at least one time. They then began treated his injuries after disarming him of a second weapon he was carrying before paramedics took him to a nearby hospital.

Neely's wounds are not considered life-threatening, according to authorities.

"We are in the early stages of this investigation. We thank the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for independently investigating this use of force and we appreciate the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office assistance with the scene investigation. One of our deputies sustained a wrist injury, but other than that, the only person who was injured is the arsonist, who fled from our deputies and threatened them. For this I am very thankful." said Sheriff Grady Judd.