Arrest made in McDonalds Shooting

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Lakeland Police (LPD) have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning outside a McDonald's restaurant.

Calvin Jordan Sousa has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and other firearm-related offenses.

According to police reports, officers responded to a report of a fight between two men at around 2:58 a.m., on Sunday, in the restaurant's drive-thru line at 5325 Frontage Road.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a minivan in the roadway, and inside the vehicle, they discovered a 28-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times.

A 34-year-old male was also found rendering aid to the female victim. The woman was transported to Lakeland Regional Health in stable condition with serious injuries, while the male declined medical treatment for a minor injury sustained during the altercation.

According to authorities, the victims were waiting in the drive-thru line for their order, which had been delayed due to an error, when the suspect in line behind them became agitated and began honking his horn and yelling.

The male victim and the suspect then got out of their vehicles and engaged in a physical fight before returning to their cars.

As the vehicles left the parking lot, the suspect pulled up to the passenger's side of the victim's minivan and fired multiple shots into the car.

Through witness statements and evidence at the scene, police identified the suspect's vehicle, tracking it to a residence in Highland City. Witnesses at the shooting scene also identified Sousa as the suspect.

After initially refusing to exit the residence, Sousa surrendered to the police and was taken into custody.

In addition to the attempted murder charges, he has been charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and improper exhibition of a firearm.