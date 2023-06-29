Apartments to replace vacant Sears store at the Lakeland Square Mall

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Vacant retail space at Lakeland Square Mall is being torn down to add hundreds of apartment homes.

“Stores in the mall need a little bit more business. I feel like businesses are slow these days,” said Carolyn Nichols.

As a lifelong Lakeland resident, Nichols says Lakeland Square Mall has seen better days.

“I think due to COVID, when everything was shut down, I think every place kind of lost business a little bit,” Nichols said.

After losing three in the last few years, Dillard’s and JCPenney are the only two main retail anchors left at Lakeland Square Mall.

“At Lakeland Square Mall, we have had a lot of difficulties renting spaces in that mall and seeing lots of businesses thrive. The online business transforms malls dramatically,” said Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz.

A plan is underway to turn around Lakeland Square Mall's dilapidated spaces into a robust living hub.

The former Sears storefront will be demolished and converted into a 320-unit luxury apartment complex.

WFTS

It will be a mix of three- and four-story apartment buildings. The amenities include a clubhouse, circular entry court, pool and amenities deck, cabanas, yoga garden, gazebo, dog park, and a community lawn and events area.

Mutz said additional housing opportunities are significant as Polk County sees unprecedented population growth that brings a growing workforce.

“Got to have a enough houses for people to be able to live in at all different pricing levels to make a city vibrant and thrive,” Mutz said.

Similar developments are happening throughout the country, including the Tampa Bay area. University Mall in Tampa and Gulf View Square Mall in Port Richey are currently being repurposed as mixed-use spaces.

The new development may also provide residents direct access to Lakeland Square Mall. City leaders hope the influx of new residents will support the shopping mall, injecting life back into it.

“When we have that kind of transitional opportunity, we want to make sure we pursue it,” said Mutz.

Construction could begin in mid-2024.