Amtrak train in Lakeland derailed by semi-truck hauling cars

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), Lakeland Police Department (LPD), and the Lakeland Fire Rescue (LFR) are responding to an accident between Semi-truck hauling cars and a train at Lake Parker at Memorial Blvd on Friday.

PCSO said an Amtrak train was partially taken off the tracks; however, at this time, only minor injuries have been reported.

All eastbound lanes of Memorial Boulevard are shutdown at this time. Drivers should avoid the area.

According to authorities, 175 people on the train, including the crew, have been asked to evacuate.

This is a breaking news story. ABC Action News will provide more details as they become available.