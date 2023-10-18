Amazon partners with Lakeland aviation school to fill aircraft mechanic shortage

LAKELAND, Fla. — The airline industry is severely short on mechanics, and now an aviation school in Lakeland is teaming up with Amazon to fill the demand.

Jashon Reid has been working at Amazon for a little over a year, but he is ready to take his career to new heights.

“Move up to the maintenance department next door. Start working on the planes that I'm already familiar with. It will be a step up,” said Reid.

Reid and two dozen other Amazon employees are learning how to fix airplanes on the company's dime.

“Right now, we’re doing electricity, so that’s kind of fun for me. Actually, working with the wires, soldering them together, it’s something different. Something I never thought I'd be doing,” said Reid.

Amazon is now offering its employees tuition assistance to become certified aircraft mechanics. Amazon's career choice program allows students to train at the International Aerotech Academy in Lakeland. It’s an effort to address the severe shortage in aircraft mechanics.

“The average age of an aircraft mechanic is close to 60 years old, and within the next couple of years, about 30% will be retiring with no one to replace them,” said John Detrick, Director and Chief Instructor at International Aerotech Academy.

The air cargo and line shopping giant partnered with the aviation training school after noticing that the massive shortage in mechanics could impact its deliveries.

“Amazon doesn’t require aircraft mechanics, but their contract carriers do. If their contract carriers have maintenance delays because of a lack of maintenance, it affects Amazon's delivery schedules,” said Detrick.

After students complete the two-year training for an FAA certification as an aircraft mechanic, they can work in a variety of capacities in the aviation and transportation sector.

The average starting salary is about $35 per hour.