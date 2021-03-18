Amazon, NOAA impacting growth at Lakeland Linder Airport

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland Linder Regional Airport (LAL) has grown substantially since 2019 and the change is in part to places like Amazon and NOAA.

Amazon negotiated a multi-million dollar deal with the airport in 2019 and flights started in July 2020. Eight Amazon flights depart LAL daily for places like California, Connecticut, Ohio and Arizona.

Amazon also employed about 800 people at the airport.

There have been some noise complaints in the area, but LAL's director says they're slowly making changes to mitigate the problem.

NOAA also moved to LAL a few years ago from MacDill Airforce Base. The NOAA team performs critical missions like chasing hurricanes, coastal mapping and more.