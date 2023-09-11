Airbnb shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Polk County; suspect still at large

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County shooting at an Airbnb left one man dead and a woman injured early Sunday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said the shooting happened at a rental on Robin Road in Davenport around 12:30 a.m. during a "family-type" gathering for a birthday.

Witnesses told deputies the man, 27, walked outside and spoke to a person in a vehicle. He was then shot in front of the rental, and a 26-year-old woman attending the party was also shot once.

The driver then drove off and was last seen heading north towards Osceola Polk Line Road, officials said.

Both victims were taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center, where the man died. The woman was treated and released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477). PCSO added there is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest.