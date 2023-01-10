Activists demand arrest of Lakeland officers after man punched in the face

LAKELAND, Fla. — Civil rights groups are demanding Lakeland police officers be criminally charged after they claim officers repeatedly punched a man in the face during a December arrest.

Antwan Glover said he did not think he was going to make it home alive on the night of December 18, 2022.

“I sat in the back of the police car, and I cried. I cried, and I just thank God that they didn’t kill me that night. Regardless of what else happened, I thank God that I still have my life,” said Glover.

Glover said just after midnight, he and his stepdaughter were approached by an unmarked vehicle while they were parked in the driveway of his grandmother’s home. He said Lakeland Police officers Anton Jefferson, Jason McLain, and Dillon Cornn told him they were conducting a traffic stop for not wearing a seatbelt.

“They never asked who I was. They never asked me for no identification, no license, no registration of the car,” said Glover.

Glover said he informed the officers that he had an active medical marijuana license and was in possession of legally obtained marijuana.

“I’m telling you I have my medical marijuana license, sir. What is going on here? Why am I on the ground? Why am I getting punched? I have my license, both of them. Why am I getting abused?” said Glover.

While the officers were taking Glover into custody, you can see in cellphone video recorded by his stepdaughter, Isabella Cannon, that Glover is on the ground with his hands up.

“Mr. Glover is unarmed laying on the ground with his hands up. He is being repeatedly struck in the face by a member of this corrupt department,” said Pastor Carl Soto, Co-founder of BLM Restoration Inc.

Glover’s charges included possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, and battery on an officer. His significant other and stepdaughter are also being charged with resisting arrest.

“I can't sleep sometimes at night because I'm scared. Every time I hear a siren by my house, I think they’re coming to my house. I'm really hurt because that was my dad, and I ain’t want to lose him,” said Cannon.

Local civil rights leaders believe Glover was racially profiled.

“Meeting with the Department of Justice and submitting a letter to them urging them to intervene, investigate and charge the officers,” said Soto.

The officers involved were not wearing body cameras.

ABC Action News reached out to the Lakeland Police Department to get their side and to try to get an interview. Instead, they sent us a statement saying:

“Our agency is aware of the video circulating on social media. All incidents involving protective actions taken by officers are reviewed by their chain of command and our Office of Professional Standards. It is not our policy to comment on any actions currently under review.”

