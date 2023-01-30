9 people injured, 2 critical after shooting in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Police Department are investigating a shooting in Lakeland that left nine people injured Monday afternoon.
Lakeland Police said officers were called to the area near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street around 3:40 p.m.
Police believe there are nine victims, with two critically injured and seven with non-life-threatening injuries.
Details surrounding the shooting and whether a suspect is in custody have not been released.
Lakeland Police tell ABC Action News they will brief the media at 7 p.m. tonight.
ABC Action News will carry the news conference live.
This is a breaking news story. ABC Action News will provide more details as they become available.