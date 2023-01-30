Watch Now
9 people injured, 2 critical after shooting in Lakeland

Posted at 5:49 PM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 18:09:20-05

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Police Department are investigating a shooting in Lakeland that left nine people injured Monday afternoon.

Lakeland Police said officers were called to the area near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street around 3:40 p.m.

Police believe there are nine victims, with two critically injured and seven with non-life-threatening injuries.

Details surrounding the shooting and whether a suspect is in custody have not been released.

Lakeland Police tell ABC Action News they will brief the media at 7 p.m. tonight.

ABC Action News will carry the news conference live.

This is a breaking news story. ABC Action News will provide more details as they become available.

