82-year-old Florida woman goes to the gym daily, recognized for physical fitness

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — A Polk County great-grandmother is not letting her age slow her down.

Whether rain or shine Sue Prince hits the gym seven days a week. She’s 82 years young and is in the best shape of her life. A body scan machine even ranked Prince as having the physical fitness of a 67-year-old.

“It tells you that your body is actually this old. Well, when it did mine it said my body is 15 years younger than what my actual age is,” said Prince.

Prince first fell in love with working out in 2017 after getting a hip replacement.

“The doctor told me that as long as I stay healthy and fit, that I'd be able to walk, I'd be able to move, I'd be able to do what I want to do,” she said.

Because of her commitment to making health a priority and motivating others to do the same, Anytime Fitness in Auburndale nominated Prince for the SilverSneakers Member of the Year Award and she placed top 10 in the nation.

“Next thing I know is she’s telling me that I'm one of ten in the whole United States who won. Nobody else in Florida won. One in ten in the whole United States. I said that’s great, awesome!” Prince said.

SilverSneakers is a nationwide program for gym members 65 and older. Prince said being recognized for her physical fitness goes to show that age is just a number.

“What motivates me is that I want to make sure that my body stays healthy and so that’s why I come here and work out,” she said.