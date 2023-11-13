68-year-old Lakeland woman dies after car crash, fire: FHP

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead after a crash in Polk County caused her car to burst into flames Sunday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a Ford Escape was traveling west on State Road 400, east of County Road 579, in the center lane around 11:07 p.m.

A Honda Accord was also traveling west in the center lane adjacent to the Escape when the Escape changed lanes and hit the Accord.

Both vehicles then traveled to the right, which caused the Escape to crash into the concrete barrier wall and burst into flames.

The 68-year-old woman driving the Escape passed away at the scene of the crash. The 22-year-old driver of the Accord was uninjured.