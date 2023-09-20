6-year-old boy dies after drowning in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A 6-year-old boy passed away after drowning in Polk County Wednesday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue were called to Indian Lake Estates around 12:40 a.m.

Officials attempted life-saving measures at the scene before the child was taken to a local hospital, where he passed away around 1:48 a.m.

The sheriff's office said they're still currently investigating. Officials didn't provide information on how or where the initial drowning took place.