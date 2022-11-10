43-year-old suspect injured after officer-involved shooting at Haven of Lake Deer Apartments in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Winter Haven man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning.

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, the shooting occurred at the Haven of Lake Deer Apartments.

The suspect, 43-year-old Jason Pickles, "has a long and violent criminal history and currently had a warrant for his arrest."

Pickles was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his "non-life-threatening injuries." No officers were injured during the shooting.

At this time, no further details have been released.

The investigation, per Winter Haven PD, is being turned over to the 10th Judicial Circuit Officer Involved Shooting Team.