4 teens arrested for allegedly burglarizing 15 vehicles, stealing car in Lakeland

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff's Office said four teens were arrested for allegedly stealing a car and burglarizing 15 vehicles in Lakeland.

On Monday, deputies arrested Eugene Akines, 18, and three 17-year-olds for allegedly breaking into 15 vehicles in three apartment complexes in both Lakeland and Mulberry.

Detectives said one victim reported a gun was stolen from his vehicle.

On Feb. 20, around 2:10 a.m., deputies responded to multiple reports of vehicle burglaries at Avenue Apartments.

PCSO said a witness told deputies they saw four suspects leave the parking lot of Avenue Apartments in a sedan. Detectives then canvassed the area and found a purse belonging to one of the victims. They learned her Ford Explorer and credit cards had been stolen.

Deputies said the victim received an alert from her bank that said her card had been used to purchase gas from a RaceTrac in Bartow.

According to PCSO, the Explorer was found and recovered at Mavis Tires and Brakes in Lakeland. Surveillance video from Mavis Tires showed two suspects arriving in a Kia, parking, and walking towards Ariva Apartments.

The two suspects returned to the Kia and waited until the Explorer showed up. Authorities said surveillance video showed two other suspects getting out of the Explorer and all four suspects left Mavis Tires in the Kia.

Based on the video, detectives said they were able to identify the registered owner of the Kia and find the teens at one of the suspect's relative's houses.

Deputies arrested all four teen suspects at the house and seized two guns. They are working to find their owners.

Three of the suspects told detectives they burglarized vehicles at the apartment complexes.

Authorities said all burglarized vehicles were unlocked.

PCSO said all four teens have been charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and grand theft of a firearm, among other charges.