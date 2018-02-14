30 Polk County couples say 'I do' at group wedding on Valentine's Day

BARTOW, Fla. -- Love is in the air!

The 5th annual group wedding went off without a hitch at the Polk County History Center, the county’s old court house.

The annual wedding is offered up by the Polk County Clerk of Courts, at no cost, for the chance to marry on the most romantic day of the year.

Many couples married for the first time, while others said I do marrying for the second time in their 80’s.

Irvan and Joanne Nofziner, said ‘I do’ after seven years of dating.

“It was valentines day and i thought it was great, it’s a great day to do it,” Joanne Nofziner, said.

The couple, who met online, said they love to dance together and often compete in the Senior Olympics.

Joanne’s two daughter, Gwen Switzer and Donna Spier came to watch their 82 year old mother, fall in love all over again.

“So happy for them, they make each happy and I’m so glad they are together now,” Switzer said.

Best wishes to everyone who married today!