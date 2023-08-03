3 teenagers killed in Lakeland multi-vehicle crash

LAKELAND, Fla. — A multi-vehicle crash in Lakeland on Wednesday night left three teenagers dead, the police department said.

Police said the teenagers were a 16-year-old girl, who was driving, and two boys, ages 16 and 19. It happened on U.S. 98 North, next to the Oak Plaza, just before 10:30 p.m.

The driver was taken to Lakeland Regional after she was freed from the car, where she was later pronounced dead. The two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to a press release, the 16-year-old girl was driving a 2012 Nissan Versa northbound in the inside lane, with the 19-year-old in the front passenger seat and the other 16-year-old in the rear passenger seat.

Police said the driver was speeding when she crashed into a 2006 Lincoln Mark LT truck that was turning left from the southbound lanes into the plaza.

After the crash, both vehicles rotated and slid eastbound. The Nissan stopped at the entrance/exit to the plaza. The truck hit a Toyota Corolla that was trying to leave the plaza, and both came to a final stop on the road.

The drivers of the Lincoln and Corolla had minor injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact Traffic Crash Investigator Officer Tyler Anderson at tyler.anderson@lakelandgov.net.