3 dead, 3 injured after crash in Polk County

Posted at 2:01 PM, Dec 27, 2021
Three people are dead and three more were injured after a serious crash in Polk County.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Investigators and Crime Scene Unit are investigating at the scene of a crash on Lake Hatchineha Road (cross street of Watkins Road), east of Haines City.

Officials said three people died and three more were taken to the hospital via helicopter.

Everyone involved is believed to be an adult.

The crash happened at about 12:00 p.m., and traffic in this area is likely to be affected until at least 3:00 p.m.

There were reportedly two vehicles involved, one of which caught fire.

