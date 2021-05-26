28-year-old Winter Haven man wins more than $4 million in scratch-off

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A 28-year-old man in Winter Haven is now a multi-millionaire thanks to a scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery says James Fuchs won the $5 million top prize from the 200X THE CASH game. He chose to get his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4,450,000.

Fuchs bought the ticket at the Discount Beverage located at 304 U.S. Highway 17-92 North in Davenport. The store will get a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

The $20 scratch-off game launched in September 2020 and features more than $446 million in cash prizes, including ten top prizes of $5 million.