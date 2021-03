LAKELAND, Fla. — The annual Sun 'n Fun Fly-In in Lakeland will take place this year with safety precautions in place.

The event is the state's largest annual convention of any kind and the largest air show in the world. It will be held April 13 - 18.

Safety precautions will be in place such as masks required in all areas where social distancing isn't possible and limited daily ticket sales.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.