Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

2 teens injured, 1 dead in Polk County crash that flipped Jeep

Police tape crime scene generic.png
WFTS
Police tape crime scene generic.png
Posted at 8:46 AM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 09:29:03-04

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead, and two more were injured after a crash near Lake Wales Thursday night.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said deputies, along with Polk County Fire Rescue, were dispatched around 10:29 p.m. to investigate the crash on Masterpiece Road near Longhorn Drive.

Deputies said an early investigation revealed that Damien Fletcher, 19, was driving a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee east on Masterpiece Road with Jaeden Hill, 19, in the passenger seat and a 16-year-old boy in the backseat.

Then, for unknown reasons, deputies said Fletcher lost control of the Jeep. It left the road and hit three mailboxes and a utility pole before it flipped multiple times.

Hill was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. All three victims were taken to a local hospital, but Hill passed away around 11:37 p.m. The other two victims were treated and released.

Officials added that Masterpiece Road was closed for around five and a half hours during the investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.