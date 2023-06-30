2 teens injured, 1 dead in Polk County crash that flipped Jeep

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead, and two more were injured after a crash near Lake Wales Thursday night.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said deputies, along with Polk County Fire Rescue, were dispatched around 10:29 p.m. to investigate the crash on Masterpiece Road near Longhorn Drive.

Deputies said an early investigation revealed that Damien Fletcher, 19, was driving a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee east on Masterpiece Road with Jaeden Hill, 19, in the passenger seat and a 16-year-old boy in the backseat.

Then, for unknown reasons, deputies said Fletcher lost control of the Jeep. It left the road and hit three mailboxes and a utility pole before it flipped multiple times.

Hill was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. All three victims were taken to a local hospital, but Hill passed away around 11:37 p.m. The other two victims were treated and released.

Officials added that Masterpiece Road was closed for around five and a half hours during the investigation.