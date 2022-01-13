Watch
NewsPolk County

Actions

2 men in critical condition after small plane crash in Polk County orange grove

items.[0].image.alt
WFTS
Winter Haven plane crash WFTS.png
Posted at 9:06 AM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 09:06:07-05

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday morning that two men are in critical condition after they crashed a small seaplane into an orange grove on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened at 2:30 p.m. Authorities said John "Jack" Hamilton, 77, and Landen MacFarland, 22, were trying to land the two-seater Seaplane on Lake Smart when they crashed.

The sheriff's office said after the pontoons landed on the lake, one of the wings dipped into the water and caused the plane to catapult upward 50 feet before it crashed nose-first into an orange grove that's about 40 years away from the lake.

Winter Haven plane crash WFTS3.png
Winter Haven plane crash WFTS2.png

Hamilton is a licensed pilot from Tennessee who was visiting the Orlando area. MacFarland is a flight instructor from Stuart.

The sheriff's office said Hamilton went to the Jack Brown Seaplane Base in Winter Haven and asked to fly with an instructor as a refresher course.

After the crash, the sheriff's office said both men were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Both are currently listed in critical condition.

Several 911 calls were made about the crash, the sheriff's office said. Winter Haven Police, Winter Haven Fire, and PCSO deputies all responded.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!