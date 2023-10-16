Watch Now
2 dead in unrelated Polk County crashes

Polk County Sheriff's Office
Two deadly crashes are under investigation in Polk County. (L) The crash scene on Old Tampa Highway in Lakeland. (R) The crash scene on Scenic Highway in Lake Wales.
Posted at 8:50 AM, Oct 16, 2023
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Two people died in Polk County on Sunday in separate crashes, the sheriff's office said.

The first deadly crash happened just after 10 a.m. in Lake Wales on North Scenic Highway near Egg Farm Road. The sheriff's office said 24-year-old Angel Velasquez Jeronimo was driving south on Scenic Highway when he entered the northbound lane on a curve.

Authorities said Jeronimo's 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier hit a 2019 Kia Sorrento. Ralph Riedel, 82, was driving the Sorrento with his 82-year-old wife, Judith, in the passenger seat.

Jeronimo died at the scene. Judith and Ralph were both taken to local hospitals; Judith is in critical condition, and Ralph was expected to be released Sunday with minor injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The second crash happened just after 6 p.m. in Lakeland on Old Tampa Highway near the 3100 block.

Authorities said 46-year-old Roscoe Emanuel was speeding on a 2022 black Indian motorcycle in the eastbound lanes when he crossed over double yellow lines in an attempt to pass a vehicle in front of him.

Emanuel entered the path of a westbound 2020 black Jeep Gladiator driven by 45-year-old Migadali Fernandez. The sheriff's office said the two vehicles crashed despite Fernandez trying to swerve out of the way.

Emanuel was ejected and hit the Jeep's windshield. He died at the scene, authorities said. Fernandez was not injured.

Investigations into both crashes are still ongoing.

