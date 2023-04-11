Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

2 dead, at least 4 seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Polk County

Davenport crash.png
WFTS
Davenport crash.png
Posted at 8:18 AM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 08:52:43-04

DAVENPORT, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash in Davenport that killed two people and left at least four with serious injuries on Tuesday morning.

Authorities said the crash happened on U.S. 27, just south of U.S. 192, and involved five vehicles. PCSO was called to the scene just after 6 a.m.

The northbound lanes are shut down during the investigation. The closure is expected to last until 10 a.m. The southbound lanes are open with significant delays.

No other information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.