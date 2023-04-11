2 dead, at least 4 seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Polk County

DAVENPORT, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash in Davenport that killed two people and left at least four with serious injuries on Tuesday morning.

Authorities said the crash happened on U.S. 27, just south of U.S. 192, and involved five vehicles. PCSO was called to the scene just after 6 a.m.

The northbound lanes are shut down during the investigation. The closure is expected to last until 10 a.m. The southbound lanes are open with significant delays.

No other information has been released at this time.