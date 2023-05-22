2 children thrown from car & seriously injured during multiple DUI crashes: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested after causing serious injuries to two children while she was driving under the influence, deputies said.

Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said that Ashauntie Cox, 32, crashed into a gray Chevy Silverado while driving her blue Kia on U.S. Highway 27 Friday around 8 p.m. Friday.

They said that Cox then continued speeding south on the highway, weaving in and out of traffic before she rear-ended a 2016 Honda CRV. Cox's car then flipped several times and the children, ages five and eight, were thrown from the car.

Deputies said that when they arrived at the crash, they found a bottle of tequila in the car and smelled marijuana. They added that Cox told them they were driving from Orlando to Avon Park to celebrate the five-year-old's kindergarten graduation and that she admitted to smoking marijuana that day as well as having four shots of tequila.

During the investigation, Cox's blood was drawn and showed multiple signs of impairment, PCSO said. Both children suffered significant injuries and are being treated at Tampa General Hospital, where they are in critical condition.

A female passenger, 27, was seriously injured along her spinal cord, hip, and back. She was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, where she is in stable condition. Cox was also taken to the hospital.

The CRV's driver was taken to Sebring Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

Cox faces charges including three counts of DUI with serious bodily injury, two counts of negligent child abuse with great bodily harm, reckless driving, one count of DUI with property damage and one count of DUI.

PCSO said further charges are likely.