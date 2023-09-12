15-year-old found dead in Winter Haven driveway, sheriff says

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy was found dead in the driveway of a Winter Haven home early Tuesday morning, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Judd said the teenager was found dead in the driveway of a home on St. Paul Drive around 2:30 a.m. A cause of death was not released.

According to Judd, the teenager was found by a witness who was pulling into a friend's driveway after work. Judd said no one in the area heard or reported anything prior to the victim's body being found.

Judd said the victim was a gang member and, based on the early investigation, may have formally become a gang member on Monday.

The teenager's identity has not been released, per Marsy's Law.

Judd is asking for help from the community to gather information.

"An anonymous phone call to crime stoppers will get you $5,000 cash for just telling us who murdered this 15-year-old boy last night," Judd said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office.

Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-226 TIPS(8477) or report your information via this website by clicking on "Submit A Tip" tab.

You can even leave an anonymous tip by way of your smart device by downloading the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone.

Watch the full press conference below.