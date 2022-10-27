15-year-old arrested for bringing gun to Tenoroc High, threatening student

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 15-year-old is facing multiple charges after bringing a gun to Tenoroc High School in Lakeland.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said around 8 a.m. Wednesday, the school resource deputy received an anonymous tip that a student brought a gun to school.

“He was apparently showing it to some friends in a bathroom, when our victim walked in. They had an exchange of words, ugly things were said, and our suspect pulled the gun out and said I’ll shoot you,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

The deputy located the 15-year-old student and found a pistol in his jacket pocket and a magazine with 12 rounds in his pants pocket. The boy told investigators he planned to go shooting in the woods after school.

Sheriff Judd said there is no evidence that the suspect planned to carry out a shooting. Still, some parents are concerned that they were not told about the incident sooner.

“I didn’t receive a phone call, as well as my nephew didn’t hear anything until so late in the day. I would have just like to not find out from him after school or on the news,” said Rachel K.

Investigators said the pistol was a ghost gun, meaning it was put together with parts that don’t have serial numbers. There is no way to track a ghost gun, and the teen refused to tell authorities where he got the gun from.

ABC Action News first told you about changes in Polk County Public Schools earlier this year when district leaders began implementing random weapon searches at middle and high schools. The change is aimed at deterring students from bringing prohibited items.

We wanted to know how the program is working. District leaders said the gun confiscated at Tenoroc High is the first incident of this school year. There were six firearms seized last year.

“No guns, no knives at school. It will not only get you in trouble with school administration, but it’s zero tolerance with the sheriff's office and law enforcement agencies. If you bring a gun to school, if you bring a weapon to school, you will be criminally charged,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

