13-year-old shoots, injures Lakeland Police officer, police say

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor confirmed a Lakeland Police officer was shot by a 13-year-old Wednesday evening.

According to police, officers received calls about a shooting around 5:15 p.m. near the 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

During a news conference, Lakeland Police Chief Taylor said police received information about a vehicle that was involved, and a Lakeland Police officer, Jamie Smith, found the vehicle and stopped it. The vehicle fled from Officer Smith, which led to a pursuit that ended on 10th Street.

According to police, three suspects inside the vehicle then ran away from the vehicle, one of them carrying a handgun.

Officer Smith ran after the suspect with the handgun. The suspect, a 13-year-old, led Officer Smith on a chase through an apartment complex, where he rounded a corner and fired at least one round at Officer Smith as he came around.

Officer Smith fired back at the 13-year-old. Chief Taylor said Officer Smith was struck one time in the left foot, but he continued to run after the 13-year-old.

The 13-year-old hid in a bush and then Officer Smith and the teen engaged in more gunfire. During this exchange, the 13-year-old was struck several times.

Chief Taylor said officers provided medical aid to the 13-year-old at the scene before he was transferred to Tampa General Hospital.

Officer Smith was taken to Lakeland Regional for treatment.

Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating this incident.