Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

13-year-old shoots, injures Lakeland Police officer, police say

lakeland ois.png
WFTS
lakeland ois.png
Posted at 10:59 PM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 22:59:14-04

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor confirmed a Lakeland Police officer was shot by a 13-year-old Wednesday evening.

According to police, officers received calls about a shooting around 5:15 p.m. near the 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

During a news conference, Lakeland Police Chief Taylor said police received information about a vehicle that was involved, and a Lakeland Police officer, Jamie Smith, found the vehicle and stopped it. The vehicle fled from Officer Smith, which led to a pursuit that ended on 10th Street.

According to police, three suspects inside the vehicle then ran away from the vehicle, one of them carrying a handgun.

Officer Smith ran after the suspect with the handgun. The suspect, a 13-year-old, led Officer Smith on a chase through an apartment complex, where he rounded a corner and fired at least one round at Officer Smith as he came around.

Officer Smith fired back at the 13-year-old. Chief Taylor said Officer Smith was struck one time in the left foot, but he continued to run after the 13-year-old.

The 13-year-old hid in a bush and then Officer Smith and the teen engaged in more gunfire. During this exchange, the 13-year-old was struck several times.

Chief Taylor said officers provided medical aid to the 13-year-old at the scene before he was transferred to Tampa General Hospital.

Officer Smith was taken to Lakeland Regional for treatment.

Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating this incident.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.