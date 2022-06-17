12 arrested for preying on children online, Polk County Sheriff's Office says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office announced that 12 people were arrested during an undercover investigation focused on individuals who preyed on children online.

The suspects arrested in "Operation Child Protector II," per a press release from the sheriff's office, were from Lakeland, Orlando, Palm Beach Gardens, Clermont, Tampa, Kissimmee, Lehigh Acres and Tallahassee. Two of the suspects were from out of state: Alabama and Michigan.

In total, the 12 suspects were arrested for a total of 49 felonies, which included the following:

traveling to meet a minor for sex

attempted lewd battery

use of a computer to seduce a child

use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony

transmission of material harmful to a child

"Four of the suspects traveled to an undercover location to have sex with who they thought were 13 or 15-year-old girls," the Polk County Sheriff's Office said. "The other eight suspects had warrants for their arrests after grooming and sending sexually explicit content to who they thought were 13, 14, and 15-year-old girls. They were arrested on Polk County warrants and booked into jails in Polk and other counties."

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the Auburndale and Winter Haven Police Departments participated in "Operation Child Protector II."

Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to release more information at 2:00 p.m.